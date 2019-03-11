Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson to play in Big Ten tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson will play in the Big Ten tournament after missing the last three games because of a suspension.

Coach Chris Holtmann announced the status of his star player Monday during a Big Ten coaches’ conference. No. 8 seed Ohio State opens against No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday in Chicago.

Wesson was suspended March 1 for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore was Ohio State’s leading scorer and rebounder when he was suspended by Holtmann. Without Wesson, Ohio State lost at Purdue and Northwestern and then at home in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketbal l and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25