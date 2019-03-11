Niagara fires men’s basketball coach Casey after 6 years

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Niagara has fired coach Chris Casey four days after the Purple Eagles closed a 13-19 season with a first-round loss at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Casey was fired Monday. He finished with a 64-129 overall record and went 39-77 in conference play during six years as coach. It was a tenure during which the Purple Eagles had just one winning season, going 19-14 in 2017-18 and earning an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Niagara closed this season by losing eight of its final 10 games, including a 76-72 loss to Monmouth on Thursday.

The Purple Eagles failed to advance past the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals in each of Casey’s six seasons.

___

