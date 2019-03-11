Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NHL investigating possible homophobic slur during game

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says it is investigating the possible use of a homophobic slur during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 6-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period. An NHL spokesman says the league will have no further comment until its investigation is completed.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says the club is in communication with the NHL. Dubas says “The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Svechnikov, Mrazek propel Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Avs

Svechnikov, Mrazek propel Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Avs

9:44 pm
Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

4:30 pm
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

2:30 pm
Svechnikov, Mrazek propel Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Avs
Sports

Svechnikov, Mrazek propel Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Avs

Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney
Sports

Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney
Sports

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

Scroll to top
Skip to content