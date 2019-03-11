Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New York Giants re-sign restricted free agent OL Pulley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed center Spencer Pulley to a three-year, $9.6 million contract.

The Giants announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Monday, just days after re-signing fellow center Jon Halapio.

The 25-year-old Pulley played in 13 games last season, starting nine at center. He was the Giants’ third center. Halapio sustained a major leg injury early in the season and was replaced by John Greco. Pulley took over in Week 7.

An undrafted free agent, Pulley made the San Diego Chargers roster and played in all 16 games at center, left guard and right guard. He started all 16 games at center in 2017, the year the Chargers moved to Los Angeles.

