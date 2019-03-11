Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kershaw throws first bullpen session since Feb 20

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first bullpen since Feb. 20, an all-fastball session of 20 pitches.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort.

Los Angeles is not sure whether Kershaw will be available for its March 28 opener against Arizona.

Kershaw will throw another bullpen and start throwing off-speed pitches soon. He has made eight consecutive opening-day starts but has mixed feelings about the importance of pitching this year’s opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

2:30 pm
Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

1:51 pm
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

11:53 am
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney
Sports

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension
Sports

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll
Sports

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Scroll to top
Skip to content