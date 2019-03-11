Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Johnson, Paquette lead Lightning past Maple Leafs 6-2

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette each scored two goals, and the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Monday night.

Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay (53-13-4), and Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Jan Rutta had two assists apiece. Nikita Kucherov helped set up the game’s first goal for his NHL-best 111th point of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves to improve to 12-1-2 over his last 15 starts.

Auston Matthews and Connor Brown scored for Toronto (42-22-5). Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 19 shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Garret Sparks finished with 21 saves in relief.

Associated Press

