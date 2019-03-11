Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jansrud, Goggia lead downhill training at World Cup finals

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — World champion Kjetil Jansrud and Olympic champion Sofia Goggia were fastest in downhill training runs Monday at the World Cup finals.

Jansrud was 0.24 seconds faster than Johan Clarey, with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted and Christof Innerhofer tied for third, 0.32 behind.

Beat Feuz leads the World Cup downhill standings by 80 points ahead of Wednesday’s race. Only Dominik Paris can stop Feuz from retaining the season-long downhill title.

The women will race on the same 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) Aliga slope, but with more gates on a course set differently.

Goggia was 0.69 faster than Tina Weirather and Michaela Wenig, who tied for second.

Nicole Schmidhofer leads Austrian teammate Ramona Siebenhofer by 90 points ahead of Wednesday’s race.

More training runs are scheduled for Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

1:20 am
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

5:17 pm
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes
Sports

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games
Sports

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Scroll to top
Skip to content