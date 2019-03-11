Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackson leads Akron past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in MAC tourney

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron romped past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney first round on Monday night. Daniel Utomi added 20 points for the Zips.

Jackson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Jimond Ivey had 14 points and six assists for Akron (17-15). Tyler Cheese added six rebounds.

Akron posted a season-high 17 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the RedHawks’ 25.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season.

Nike Sibande had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-17).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

