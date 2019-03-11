Hahn scores 16 to lead Omaha over Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mitch Hahn posted 16 points, including the final points with 3:13 remaining, and grabbed seven rebounds as Nebraska Omaha narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Zach Jackson had 12 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (21-10). JT Gibson added 10 points. Matt Pile had 11 rebounds for the home team.

After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 37-30 advantage, Nebraska Omaha managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by six points in the second half. The Mavericks’ 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Kason Harrell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (18-15). John Konchar added 13 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Dylan Carl had four blocks.

