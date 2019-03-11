GW faces UMass in A10 tourney

No. 13 seed UMass (11-20, 4-14) vs. No. 12 seed George Washington (8-23, 4-14)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and George Washington are set to do battle in the first round of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 20, when the Colonials shot 55.1 percent from the field while limiting UMass’s shooters to just 40.4 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: George Washington’s DJ Williams has averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds while Justin Mazzulla has put up nine points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Minutemen, Luwane Pipkins has averaged 16 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Carl Pierre has put up 11.8 points.

LOVE FOR LUWANE: Pipkins has connected on 28.1 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: George Washington is 0-19 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. George Washington has an assist on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) over its previous three outings while UMass has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: George Washington’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com