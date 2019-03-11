Griesel carries North Dakota St. past W. Illinois 76-73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had a season-high 20 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Western Illinois 76-73 in the semifinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Vinnie Shahid had 14 points for North Dakota State (17-15). Deng Geu added 11 points.

Tyson Ward, the Bison’s leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Kobe Webster had 24 points for the Leathernecks (10-21). Ben Pyle added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Gilbeck had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

