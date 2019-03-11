Ga. Tech faces ND in ACC tourney

No. 15 seed Notre Dame (13-18, 3-15) vs. No. 10 seed Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-12)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Georgia Tech are prepared to match up in the first round of the ACC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 10, when Georgia Tech made only eight foul shots on 13 attempts while the Fighting Irish went 21 for 25 en route to the 69-59 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado has averaged 12.8 points while James Banks III has put up 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Fighting Irish, John Mooney has averaged 14.1 points and 11.2 rebounds while T.J. Gibbs has put up 13.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Fighting Irish are 0-13 when they score 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Yellow Jackets are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 14-4 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 9-17 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 14.4 percent of its possessions, the eighth-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Yellow Jackets are ranked 319th, nationally).

