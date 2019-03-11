Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Ohio State coach Meyer joining Fox’s studio team

Urban Meyer is headed back to television.

Fox announced Monday that it has hired the former Ohio State coach as one of the analysts for its retooled college football pregame show.

Meyer, who won national championships at Florida and Ohio State, retired last season after eight years in charge of the Buckeyes. He worked for ESPN as an analyst in 2010 after leaving Florida and before going to Ohio State.

During the Rose Bowl, Meyer said he enjoyed being a television analyst and did not rule out a return to broadcasting. He is also an assistant athletic director at Ohio State and teaches a class in the university’s business school.

Fox also announced that it has hired Reggie Bush and will move Brady Quinn from the booth to the studio. Bush will be reunited with former USC teammate Matt Leinart, who has been a part of Fox’s studio team since 2015.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

2:30 pm
Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

1:51 pm
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

11:53 am
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney
Sports

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension
Sports

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll
Sports

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Scroll to top
Skip to content