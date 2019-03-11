Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago Bears re-sign TE Ben Braunecker to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

The 6-foot-4 Braunecker made three starts for the Bears last season, including the playoff loss to Philadelphia, and appeared in 16 games in all. In three seasons, he has seven catches for 83 yards. He has 11 tackles on special teams.

The undrafted free agent out of Harvard joined the Bears in 2016. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

11:53 am
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

1:20 am
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll
Sports

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes
Sports

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Scroll to top
Skip to content