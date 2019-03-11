Cap-tight Vikings clear space by cutting Remmers, Sendejo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released right guard Mike Remmers and declined an option on safety Andrew Sendejo’s contract, clearing more than $10 million in space under their salary cap.

The moves were made Monday, when NFL teams could begin negotiating deals with players eligible for unrestricted free agency on Wednesday. The Vikings also tendered contracts to safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, both restricted free agents.

The 29-year-old Remmers moved from tackle to guard last season, his second with the Vikings, but the offensive line continued to be a source of trouble. The 31-year-old Sendejo had been the primary starter next to fellow safety Harrison Smith since 2013, but a groin injury limited him to just five games in 2018.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL