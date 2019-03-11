Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

C-USA keeping basketball tourneys with dual-court setup

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA is keeping its basketball tournaments at the Dallas Cowboys’ facility where the league can play on two courts simultaneously.

C-USA announced Monday the extension of a deal through 2021 to play its men’s and women’s tournaments at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

This year’s tournaments start Wednesday with the women playing four games on the two courts during the day, and the men doing the same at night. That process repeats Thursday before all semifinal games Friday and the championship games Saturday are played on a single court.

This is the second year of the C-USA tournaments at The Star, a 91-acre complex where the NFL Cowboys have their headquarters. The city of Frisco and high schools from the Frisco Independent School District also share The Ford Center.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

2:30 pm
Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

1:51 pm
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

11:53 am
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney
Sports

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension
Sports

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll
Sports

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Scroll to top
Skip to content