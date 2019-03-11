Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP source: Bills agree to sign cornerback Kevin Johnson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free-agent cornerback Kevin Johnson.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the signing won’t be official until the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday. NFL.com first reported the agreement.

Johnson visited with the Bills last week shortly after being cut by the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old Johnson was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 draft but never played to expectations because of injuries.

He was limited to playing in only the Texans’ season opener last year. He was placed on injured reserve after his second concussion of the summer. A broken foot and sprained knee limited him to a combined 18 games from 2016-17.

Overall, Johnson has one interception in 35 games, including 18 starts.

The Bills have several needs at cornerback, including filling the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

