Albanian soccer to resume after government pledge to help

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation says matches may resume this week after a meeting with the government that pledged close cooperation to fight violence in stadiums.

Monday’s meeting gathered Prime Minister Edi Rama and some Cabinet ministers, local authorities and club and federation officials to discuss how to deal with violence in stadiums.

Rama pledged to make amendments of the penal code to jail invading fans, saying “the English model is the appropriate one to give an end to violence and hooliganism.”

Violence against a referee two weeks ago suspended the league matches, which federation head Armand Duka said may resume this week in the cup competition.

The federation expelled FK Kamza and three of its officials from this season’s championship and fined it following violence against a referee.

Associated Press

Associated Press

