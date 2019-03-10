Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Tennessee falls to Auburn…Seton Hall upsets Villanova…Kings beat Knicks

UNDATED (AP) — Unranked Auburn made its case for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament while preventing Tennessee from clinching a share of its second straight SEC regular-season title.

Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help the Tigers wrap up an 84-80 victory over the fifth-ranked Volunteers in the regular-season finale. Harper had 16 points and eight assists, with his only two 3-pointers coming back to back in the final minutes.

Chuma Okeke led Auburn with 22 points, one shy of his career high.

The Tigers collected their fourth straight win and improved to 22-9 overall, 11-7 in the conference.

In other Top-25 results:

— Ty Jerome scored 24 points and second-ranked Virginia claimed a share of the ACC regular-season championship by defeating Louisville, 73-68. Kyle Guy added 13 points and helped the Cavaliers come back from a 47-40 deficit following the Cardinals’ 20-4 run.

— Third-ranked North Carolina completed a season sweep of Duke as freshman Coby White scored 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 79-70 victory over the No. 4 Blue Devils. Senior Kenny Williams scored a season-high 18 points for the Tar Heels, who earned a share of the ACC regular-season crown with Virginia at 16-2.

— Sixth-ranked Kentucky earned a 66-57 comeback win over Florida to end up 15-3 in the SEC. The Wildcats trailed by one with 13:46 remaining until Tyler Herro scored six of his 16 points during a 15-2 spurt.

— Jarrett Culver poured in a career-high 31 points and eighth-ranked Texas Tech wrapped up its first Big 12 regular-season title by beating Iowa State. 80-73. Davide Moretti added 20 points and Matt Mooney added 13 points as the Red Raiders won their ninth in a row to finish 14-4 in the conference.

— Cassius Winston missed seven of his first eight shots before finishing with 23 points to send ninth-ranked Michigan State to a 75-63 victory at East Lansing. Xavier Tillman scored 17 points and blocked five shots for the Spartans, who earned a share of the Big Ten championship and the top seed in the conference tournament.

— No. 10 LSU wrapped up the SEC regular-season title by getting 14 points and eight assists from Tremont Waters in an 80-59 drubbing of Vanderbilt. Darius Days scored a season-high 15 points for the Tigers, who were without suspended head coach Will Wade and freshman Javonte Smart.

— Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and No. 11 Purdue clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 70-57 victory over Northwestern. Nojel Eastern scored a career-high 15 points for the Boilermakers, who will have the second seed in the conference tournament.

— Dedric Lawson was 11-for-12 from the line while scoring 23 points to lead No. 13 Kansas past Baylor, 78-70. Devon Dotson chipped in 15 points and fellow freshman David McCormack added 12 to help the Jayhawks finish 16-0 at home this season and 12-6 in the Big 12.

— No. 14 Florida State reeled off 18 straight points in the second half to rally past Wake Forest 65-57. Trent Forrest scored 11 points and Christ Koumadje grabbed 10 rebounds for the Seminoles.

— Marquette heads into the Big East Tournament on a four-game losing streak after James Akinjo scored 25 points and Mac McClung added 23 in Georgetown’s 86-84 triumph over the 16th-ranked Golden Eagles. Markus Howard had a game-high 28 points for Marquette, which allowed Villanova to clinch the conference regular-season crown.

— Caleb Martin scored 25 points and twin brother Cody added 14 to lead No. 17 Nevada to an 81-53 rout of San Diego. Jordan Caroline’s 16 points helped the Wolf Pack earn a share of the Mountain West title with Utah State.

— Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the first Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma. Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.

— Nathan Hoover led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points and No. 22 Wofford extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games with a 99-72 rout of VMI in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

— Myles Powell scored 20 points, Myles Cale added 19 and Seton Hall gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a boost by stunning No. 23 Villanova 79-75 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

— Shizz Alston Jr. scored 21 points and Justyn Hamilton tied a career high with 13 to help Temple get a critical 67-62 victory over No. 25 Central Florida

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets hold off Hawks

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets continued their playoff push on Saturday despite missing a whopping 21 free throws in Atlanta.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Jarrett Allen had a double-double as the Nets picked up their third straight win, 114-112 over the Hawks. Allen contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn, which moved into a tie with Detroit for sixth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

John Collins and Trae Young combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter to keep the score close, but Vince Carter missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send the Nets to victory.

Collins finished with 33 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, while Young had a triple-double of 23 points, 11 assists and 10 boards.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— The Bucks picked up their league-high 50th win as Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 131-114 victory against the Hornets. Brook Lopez added 25 points and eight rebounds to help Milwaukee reach the 50-win mark for only the second time in 30 years.

— CJ McCollum scored 26 points and the Trail Blazers led by as many as 29 in their second victory in five games, 127-120 against the Suns. Damian Lillard had 18 points and nine assists, while Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and nine rebounds for Portland.

— The Celtics are 3-0 on their four-game West Coast trip after Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and Marcus Smart had 16 in a 120-107 decision over the Lakers. Marcus Morris had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 15 points to help Boston overcome LeBron James’ 30 points, 12 assists and 10 boards.

— De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists to carry the Kings to a 102-94 victory over the Knicks. Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after New York had erased a 12-point deficit to take a two-point lead.

— Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 16 rebounds before leaving with a knee injury late in the Timberwolves’ 135-130 overtime win against the Wizards. Towns spent the overtime period in the trainer’s room after coming up limping in the final seconds of regulation.

NBA-NEWS

Lakers’ Ingram out for season

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm.

Ingram has missed the Lakers’ past two games after he developed shoulder pain following a morning shootaround last Monday. The swingman is averaging a career-best 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, along with 3.0 assists.

In other NBA news:

— Rockets guard James Harden will play Sunday against the Mavericks after X-rays on his injured right wrist were negative. Harden injured the wrist last Sunday against the Celtics and aggravated it in Friday’s win over the 76ers. The reigning MVP is averaging a league-high 36.6 points a game for the Rockets, who have won seven straight.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Sharks top Blues, pass Flames

UNDATED (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are the new leaders of the NHL’s Western Conference.

Timo Meier scored a pair of first-period goals and Kevin Labanc beat Chad Allen 3:21 into overtime to complete the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Blues. Meier extended his goals streak to four games to help San Jose win its fourth straight and move a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames.

Martin Jones needed to make just 17 saves for the Sharks, who are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Lightning picked up a 3-2 win against the Red Wings as Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay’s single-season record for points. Ryan McDonagh also scored to help the NHL leaders beat Detroit for the 14th straight time.

— The Bruins pulled out a 3-2 triumph over the Senators on David Krejci’s (KRAY’-cheez) tip-in with 44.7 seconds to play. Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston, which improved to 15-0-4 in its last 19 to establish the second-longest points streak in franchise history.

— John Tavares notched his 38th goal of the season and had two assists while the Maple Leafs were building a 3-0 lead in a 3-2 verdict over the Oilers. Frederik Andersen handled 31 shots and blanked Edmonton until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom beat him over the final 99 seconds to make things interesting.

— The Islanders stayed two points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals by losing to the Flyers for the second time in six days, 5-2. James van Riemsdyk (REMZ’-dyk) had a goal and an assist, while Brian Elliott turned back 25 shots.

— Nino Neiderreiter (NEE’-dur-eye-tur) provided a pair of first-period goals and Petr Mrazek (muh-RA’-zehk) stopped 31 shots as the Hurricanes dumped the Predators, 5-3. Justin Williams added his 20th goal of the season and Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) netted his 30th to help Carolina bounce back from Friday’s 8-1 drubbing by Winnipeg, which still leads the Central Division by one point over Nashville.

— The Blue Jackets beat the Penguins for the first time in nine tries as Cam Atkinson had two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) stopped 28 shots to send Columbus past Pittsburgh, 4-1. Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Jackets, who had dropped four of their previous six and were coming off a 3-0 loss at Pittsburgh.

— Mark Stone scored his first goal for the Golden Knights in a 6-2 trouncing of the Canucks. Marc-Andrew Fleury had 29 saves in his 438th career victory, moving him past Jacques Plante for eighth on the all-time list.

— Arizona continued its postseason charge by getting two goals apiece from Christian Dvorak and Michael Grabner in a 4-2 victory against the Kings. The Coyotes blew a 2-0 lead by the third period before Dvorak tallied with 9:32 to play.

— Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists to support Philipp Grubauer’s second shutout of the season in Colorado’s 3-0 win over the Sabres. Mikko Rantanen (MEE’-koh RAN’-tah-nehn) scored on the power play and Gabriel Bourque added a full-length, empty-net goal while the Avalanche outshot Buffalo, 43-18.

— First-period goals by David Kampf and Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat) were enough offense for the Blackhawks in a 2-1 win at Dallas. Corey Crawford made 26 saves and blanked the Stars following Alexander Radulov’s (RAD’-yoo-lahvz) goal 6 ½ minutes into the game.

— The Rangers’ six-game losing streak is over after Vladislav Namestnikov (nah-MEHST’-nih-kahv) snapped a tie in the third period of their 4-2 victory over the Devils. Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Libor Hajek scored his first NHL goal for New York.

MLB-NEWS

AP Source: Royals sign Maldonado

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Martin Maldonado, giving them a veteran catcher after losing Salvador Perez for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Maldonado spent last season with the Angels and Astros, hitting .225 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 119 games. But his biggest strength is his ability to frame pitches and play defense, and his experience should help what is expected to be a young Royals team this season.

In other baseball news:

— Bryce Harper walked in each of his two plate appearances as he made his spring training debut with the Phillies. He walked in the first inning and was issued a free pass in the third before being replaced by a pinch-runner. Fans booed the departure of Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract last weekend.

— Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game. Seager was pulled Friday night after jamming his glove into the ground diving for a hard grounder by the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez.

— Left-hander Marco Gonzales will be the Mariners’ season-opening starter in Japan against the Athletics on March 20. That will end Felix Hernandez’s run of 10 straight opening day starts for Seattle.

PGA-PALMER INVITATIONAL

Fitzpatrick leads through 54

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick played bogey-free golf in a 5-under 67 that gives him a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fitzpatrick is at 9-under 207 through 54 holes, the highest leading score at Bay Hill through three rounds since Ben Crenshaw was at 210 in 1993

McIlroy is trying to successfully defend a title for the first time in 23 attempts. He birdied three of his last four holes for a 66 that puts him in the last group for the third time in five events this year.

NFL-RULES

NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime

UNDATED (AP) — NFL teams have proposed major changes to replay and overtime after a season of consistent criticism of officiating and which plays can be challenged or automatically reviewed.

Among the proposals teams have made to the league’s competition committee are an increase in the number of plays subject to video replay review and a change to the overtime format.

The competition committee will present teams’ proposals and some of its own to the 32 owners at the league meetings March 24-27.

Also around the NFL:

— Tight end Dwayne Allen has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Dolphins after helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl last month. Allen made nine starts for the Patriots during the regular season and was used primarily as a blocker. He made only three receptions but has 139 career catches and 20 touchdowns.

— A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Hyde, giving them another veteran running back in their thin backfield. The 28-year-old Hyde was released by the Jaguars on Friday.