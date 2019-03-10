UNCG faces Furman in SoCon semis

Furman (25-6, 14-5) vs. UNC Greensboro (27-5, 16-3)

Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SoCon championship game is on the line as Furman and UNC Greensboro are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 14, when the Paladins shot 43.1 percent from the field while limiting UNC Greensboro’s shooters to just 35.5 percent en route to a 67-57 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals while Francis Alonso has put up 17 points. For the Paladins, Matt Rafferty has averaged 17.2 points, nine rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jordan Lyons has put up 16.1 points.

MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 28.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Furman’s Lyons has made 34.4 percent of his 285 3-point attempts this year, and is 9 for 24 over the last three games. For UNC Greensboro, Alonso has connected on 36.8 percent of his 231 attempts from deep and is 10 for 25 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) across its past three contests while Furman has assists on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT PALADINS: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.3 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com