UNC Greensboro beats Furman 66-62 in SoCon tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso had 19 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Furman 66-62 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (28-5). James Dickey added four points and 15 rebounds.

Matt Rafferty had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Paladins (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points. Clay Mounce had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

