Pepperdine, Gonzaga meet in WCC finals

Pepperdine (16-17, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-2, 16-0)

West Coast Conference Tourney Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine is set to meet Gonzaga in the Championship of the WCC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 21, when the Bulldogs shot 62.7 percent from the field while holding Pepperdine to just 38.2 percent en route to a 92-64 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross, Kameron Edwards and Kessler Edwards have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Waves points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has had his hand in 51 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Pepperdine is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-17 when fewer than five Waves players score in double-figures.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has an assist on 41 of 97 field goals (42.3 percent) over its previous three games while Pepperdine has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 89.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first nationally. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th).

