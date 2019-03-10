Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Northeastern beats UNC-Wilmington 80-59 in CAA tourney

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Roland had 21 points as Northeastern easily beat UNC Wilmington 80-59 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Bolden Brace had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (21-10). Vasa Pusica added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Devontae Cacok had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (10-23). Jeantal Cylla added 12 points. Ty Taylor had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

5:17 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

2:24 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games
Sports

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Scroll to top
Skip to content