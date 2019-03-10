Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mackenzie lifts Bucknell past Lehigh 97-75 in Patriot semis

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored 25 points as Bucknell routed Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Conference tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Nate Sestina added 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Avi Toomer had 12 points for Bucknell (21-11). Bruce Moore scored 10.

Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (20-11). Lance Tejada added 11 points. Kyle Leufroy had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

