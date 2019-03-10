JMU, Hofstra meet in CAA quarters

James Madison (14-18, 7-12) vs. No. 1 seed Hofstra (25-6, 15-3)

Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison is set to square off against Hofstra in the CAA tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Dukes shot 52.2 percent from the field and went 10 for 20 from 3-point territory on their way to the five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Wright-Foreman, Eli Pemberton, Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MATT: Matt Lewis has connected on 32 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: James Madison is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-11 when scoring at least 60.

WINNING WHEN: James Madison is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Dukes are 8-18 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the country. The James Madison defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

