Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ivanauskas scores 22 to carry Colgate past Navy 80-70

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 22 points as Colgate beat Navy 80-70 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Jack Ferguson had 19 points for Colgate (23-10). Tucker Richardson added 15 points. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

George Kiernan had 19 points for the Midshipmen (12-19). Cam Davis added 18 points. Evan Wieck had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

2:24 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Scroll to top
Skip to content