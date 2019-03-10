Iona faces Siena in MAAC semis

Siena (17-15, 12-7) vs. No. 1 seed Iona (15-15, 13-6)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Semifinals, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Siena is set to take on Iona with the victor earning its place in the MAAC championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Gaels shot 40.4 percent from the field while limiting Siena to just 37.5 percent on the way to a 57-52 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Iona’s Rickey McGill has averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while E.J. Crawford has put up 18.1 points and five rebounds. For the Saints, Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.9 points and six rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 28 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Saints have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Iona has 36 assists on 80 field goals (45 percent) over its previous three matchups while Siena has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game. The Gaels have averaged 82 points per game over their last three games.

