Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hazard rescues draw for Chelsea against Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard’s stoppage-time strike for Chelsea recovered a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Hazard scored his 13th league goal of the season to cancel out Raul Jimenez’s strike in the 56th minute.

The dropped points are a blow to sixth-placed Chelsea’s hopes of making the top four Champions League qualification places.

Wolves are seventh in the standings but 13 points behind Chelsea.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

10:07 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0
Sports

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content