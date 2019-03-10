Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Goalkeepers stellar, NYCFC, DC United play to scoreless draw

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and his D.C. United counterpart, Bill Hamid, were stalwart in front of the net in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

NYCFC (0-0-2) outshot United (1-1-0) 21-7 with six shots on goal to the visitors’ three.

Hamid made his 200th start for United and turned in his 56th MLS shutout. Johnson’s shutout was his 54th in 242 regular-season starts.

Johnson had two big saves early, diving right to deflect a shot from Luciano Acosta that was headed to the left corner and then denying Paul Arrieola’s shot from a severe angle on the right side with a deflection off his right leg.

Hamid kept the first half scoreless when he dove to the left to block a powerful, long-distance shot by Alex Ring.

Johnson turned away Acosta’s effort from inside the box in the 83rd while Hamid denied a free kick in the 78th and made diving blocks of Alexandru Mitirita’s shot outside the box in the 88th and Ring’s header in the 89th.

Associated Press

