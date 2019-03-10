Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gist scores 22 to lift Iona over Siena 73-57 in MAAC tourney

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Asante Gist tied his season high with 22 points as Iona got past Siena 73-57 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Sunday night.

Rickey McGill had 18 points and six rebounds for Iona (16-15). E.J. Crawford added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tajuan Agee had 13 rebounds for the visitors.

Evan Fisher had 15 points for the Saints (17-16). Jalen Pickett added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Kevin Degnan had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

