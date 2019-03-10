Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

College of Charleston beats Drexel 73-61 in CAA tourney

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston defeated Drexel 73-61 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jarrell Brantley had 16 points and seven rebounds for College of Charleston (24-8). Sam Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.

James Butler had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dragons (13-19). Camren Wynter added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matey Juric had 11 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

5:17 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

2:24 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games
Sports

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Scroll to top
Skip to content