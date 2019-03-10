Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Blue Jays prospect Guerrero out 3 weeks with oblique strain

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss the next three weeks because of a strained left oblique.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins announced the injury Sunday. He said the 19-year-old third baseman was hurt Friday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The estimated three weeks of recovery would include the rest of the Grapefruit League schedule, the Blue Jays’ exhibition series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Montreal — where Guerrero was born — and opening day of the regular season. It had not been determined before the injury where Guerrero would start the season.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in four levels of the minors last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

10:07 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0
Sports

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content