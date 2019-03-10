Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Blaney on the pole for NASCAR race near Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney is trying to continue Roger Penske’s dominance of the NASCAR Cup Series from the pole Sunday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Chase Elliott is starting alongside him in the first row as his Hendrick Motorsports team tries to get on track this season, while Kyle Busch is going for the weekend sweep after his Xfinity win.

This is the first trial of the series’ new package at a mile-long track. The additional 750 horsepower combined with more downforce has created more speed, but it has also made passing difficult and that could mean restarts are crucial.

Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson is among those starting midway through the field, while Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell are near the back after their qualifying fight Friday.

___

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

2:24 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Scroll to top
Skip to content