Aston Villa player attacked by fan in derby at Birmingham

BIRMINGAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a spectator early in his side’s derby game at Birmingham.

The incident occurred less than 10 minutes into the game when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area and a fan in a hat ran onto the field and threw a punch from behind the visiting captain, striking him on the side of the head.

The intruder was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.

Associated Press

