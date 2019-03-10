Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP source: Adam Jones agrees to 1-year deal with D-Backs

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 33-year-old five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Jones spent his first 13 big league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

His run production has dropped in each of the last two seasons, and he hit .281 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs last year.

Jones is likely to start in center field between Steven Souza Jr. in right and David Peralta in left, pushing Ketel Marte into a utility role.

