Angels top prospect Jo Adell out 10-12 weeks with 2 injuries

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels top prospect Jo Adell will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks after spraining his left ankle and straining his right hamstring on a play running the bases.

The Angels announced the nature of the 19-year-old Adell’s unusual injury combination Sunday.

Adell hurt himself when he slipped on the bag while rounding second base during a split-squad exhibition game against the Cubs in Mesa.

The slugging outfielder is batting .391 in spring training with the Angels. He was expected to start the season with Double-A Mobile on his fast track toward the majors.

Adell is ranked the sixth-best prospect in the sport by Baseball America. The Angels chose him with the 10th overall pick in 2017.

