Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

76ers All-Star C Embiid returns from sore left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is starting for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after missing the last eight games with a sore left knee.

Embiid was declared good to go against the Indiana Pacers and was playing for the first time since the All-Star Game. The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. Embiid and the Sixers have dismissed any connection between his soreness and playing 23 minutes in the All-Star Game.

Embiid underwent physical therapy at the 76ers’ complex while the team was on the road. The Sixers went 4-4 without him and lost two straight headed into the game against the Pacers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

12:50 pm
Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

12:07 am
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver
Sports

Colorado College Claims The Gold Pan with 1-0 Victory Over Denver

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Scroll to top
Skip to content