Ziegler, Acosta score to lift FC Dallas over Galaxy 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Reto Ziegler and Bryan Acosta scored second-half goals and FC Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Ziegler opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, beating goalkeeper David Bingham with a penalty kick into the left corner. The Galaxy’s Diego Polenta conceded the penalty for a high kick in the area.

FC Dallas (1-0-1) doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Paxton Pomykal dribbled near the goal line and sent it back to Acosta who smashed a home volley from inside the penalty arc.

The Galaxy (1-1-0) travelled without two of their Designated Players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Achilles) and Romain Alessandrini (right hamstring).

Associated Press

