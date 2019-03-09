Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Warriors pad conference lead

UNDATED (AP) — Klay Thompson had a very productive return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup after missing two games with a sore knee.

Thompson shot 9-for-11 from 3-point range and poured in 39 points as the Warriors hammered the Denver Nuggets, 122-105 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA’s Western Conference. He contributed 27 points while Golden State built a 17-point halftime lead.

Kevin Durant added 26 points and six assists for the Warriors, who now top the conference by two games over the Nuggets. DeMarcus Cousins had a strong outing on both ends with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, six blocked shots and three steals for Golden State.

Malik Beasley scored 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who have dropped four of five since a five-game winning streak.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The Rockets have a season-high seven-game winning streak after James Harden provided 31 points and 10 rebounds to a 107-91 win over the 76ers. Harden had the hot had despite suffering an apparent right wrist injury in the second quarter. Clint Capela had 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting to help Houston move a half-game ahead of the Thunder for third place in the West.

— Lou Williams scored 40 points and the Clippers closed on a 10-3 run to secure a 118-110 victory against Oklahoma City. Danilo Gallinari (dah-NIH’-loh gah-lih-NAH’-ree) added 34 for Los Angeles, which has its first four-game winning streak since November.

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 31 points and the Raptors snapped a two-game skid by blowing out the Pelicans, 127-104. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 19 points and Jeremy Lin added 14 for Toronto, which is 2 ½ games behind the East-leading Bucks.

— Andre Drummond added 20 points and 24 rebounds in the Pistons’ fourth straight win, 112-104 versus the Bulls. Blake Griffin scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter after going to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury.

— Mike Conley scored half of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 assists in leading the Grizzlies past the Jazz, 114-104. Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-ehn-CHOO’-nihs) added 27 points to help Memphis withstand Donovan Mitchell’s game-high 38-point performance for Utah.

— Josh Richardson scored 20 points and Rodney McGruder had a seven-point possession in the fourth quarter to help the Heat close out a 126-110 win against the Cavaliers. Justise Winslow finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Miami kept hold of the eighth seed in the East, one game ahead of Orland and Charlotte.

— Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch) had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Magic held off the Mavericks’ 111-106. Terrence Ross contributed a team-high 22 points and Aaron Gordon added 18 in Orlando’s 11th victory in 16 games.

— The Hornets halted a five-game home losing skid as Marvin Williams drained seven 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 30 points in a 112-111 win over the Wizards. Williams was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and had seven rebounds for Charlotte.

NBA-PELICANS-MOORE

Moore sidelined

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say guard E’Twaun (EE’-twahn) Moore will be sidelined at least a week after reinjuring his left quadriceps during Wednesday night’s 114-104 loss to Toronto.

Moore is in his eighth NBA season and third with New Orleans. He has played in 53 games this season with 36 starts, averaging 11.9 points and nearly 27 minutes per game.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Hokies whip Miami

UNDATED (AP) — No. 15 Virginia Tech has tied a school record for regular-season victories.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Hokies beat Miami, 84-70 to improve to 23-7. Alexander-Walker nailed three 3-pointers and was 6 of 14 from the floor while tying his career high for assists.

Virginia Tech trailed 16-8 before embarking on a 32-6 run over a span of nearly nine minutes.

Ahmed Hill hit five 3s and scored 17 points in his final home game for the Hokies, while fellow senior Ty Outlaw added five treys and 19 points.

In other top-25 finals:

— Nick Perkins scored 22 points and No. 19 Buffalo picked up its 25th consecutive home win by downing Bowling Green, 84-73. CJ Massinburg scored 15 points, and Jeremy Harris provided 10 of his 14 points in the second half to help the Bulls win their ninth straight overall following a loss at Bowling Green on Feb. 1.

— Anthony Cowan scored 21 points and Jalen Smith chipped in 19 with 11 rebounds to send 24th-ranked Maryland past Minnesota, 69-60. Bruno Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds to help the 22-9 Terrapins avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-NEWS

LSU suspends head men’s basketball coach Will Wade

UNDATED (AP) — LSU’s promising men’s basketball season has become tumultuous.

The school has suspended coach Will Wade indefinitely amid reports about his conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits.

LSU Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement Friday that assistant Tony Benford will assume interim head coaching duties. Benford will handle the program until LSU can ensure that Wade’s recruiting tactics have been in full compliance with NCAA and university policies.

The 10th-ranked Tigers are in the midst of one of the more successful seasons in program history and can guarantee at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Also in men’s basketball:

— Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) says Zion Williamson is doubtful to play Saturday against third-ranked North Carolina as he continues his recovery from a sprained right knee. Krzyzewski is hopeful that the 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman will be able to play in next week’s ACC Tournament.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Jets clobber Canes

UNDATED (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are back atop the NHL’s Central Division after taking advantage of one of their three games in hand on the Nashville Predators.

Nikolaj Ehlers (NIH’-koh-ly EE’-lurz) had a goal and two assists as the Jets blasted the Hurricanes, 8-1. Andrew Copp scored twice, and Kyle Connor and Ben Chiarot each furnished a goal and an assist to help Winnipeg move one point ahead of the Predators.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 28 shots and blanked Carolina until the midway mark of the third period.

The outcome keeps the Hurricanes in a tie with Montreal for the two Eastern Conference wild-card berths, two points behind the Penguins and two ahead of the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens are taking on the Ducks right now with a chance to pull ahead of Carolina.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Braden Holtby stopped 25 shots and the Capitals picked up their sixth straight win by blanking the Devils, 3-0 to regain a two-point lead over the Islanders atop the Metropolitan Division. Andre Burakovsky scored 2:40 after the opening faceoff to back Holtby’s third shutout of the season and team record-tying 35th of his career.

— Montreal was clobbered in Anaheim as Adam Henrique (hehn-REEK’) scored twice and rookie Troy Terry had a goal and two assists in the Ducks’ 8-2 laugher over the Canadiens. Corey Perry and Devin Shore had a goal and an assist apiece as the Ducks prevented Carey Price from becoming the all-time winningest goaltender in Canadiens history.

— Alexksander Barkov set a Panthers record by collecting five assists in a 6-2 romp over the Wild. Mike Matheson and MacKenzie Weeger each scored twice and Justin Huberdeau (HOO’-bur-doh) had a goal and three assists as Florida ended a six-game losing streak.

NHL-AVALANCHE-LANDESKOG

Landeskog shelved

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have suffered a major injury as they try to claim a wild-card berth in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Coach Jared Bednar announced Friday that captain Gabriel Landeskog (LAN’-dehs-kahg) will be out four to six weeks with an upper body injury. The All-Star forward was hurt while colliding with Stars netminder Ben Bishop during Thursday’s game.

Landeskog has a career-best 33 goals this season, including an NHL-leading 19 in the third period.

NASCAR-PHOENIX

Blaney has pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix International Raceway.

He turned a lap of 141.287 mph to edge Chase Elliott in qualifying and break a string of tough luck. Blaney led 13 laps in the Daytona 500, and 41 laps at Atlanta, but he crashed during the season-opening race and had issues on pit road in Georgia.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start from Row 2. Brad Keselowski (kehs-LOW’-skee) rounds out the top five, two weeks after his victory at Atlanta.

NFL-NEWS

AP Source: Browns trading G Zeitler to Giants for DE Vernon

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Browns have traded guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for defensive end Olivier Vernon. The person also says the teams are swapping fifth-round draft picks.

Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns. He was one of Cleveland’s best linemen last season.

The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants.

In other NFL news:

— Receiver Danny Amendola has been released by the Dolphins, creating $6 million salary cap space for the team. The 33-year-old Amendola had teams highs of 59 catches and 575 yards receiving last year.

— The Lions have cut offensive guard T.J. Lang with one season left on his three-year contract. The 31-year-old Lang played a career-low six games last season and went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury.

— The Raiders have signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract reportedly worth up to $6.5 million with $2.5 million in guaranteed money. Harris was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week.

— The 49ers have signed free-agent Jonathan Brown to a two-year package, giving the team another kicker behind Robbie Gould (gohld). San Francisco placed the franchise tag on the 36-year-old Gould, guaranteeing him nearly $5 million this season.

— The Packers have released linebacker Antonio Morrison after one season. Morrison was acquired in a trade with the Colts last August and recorded 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and four special teams tackles while playing in all 16 games.

MLB-NEWS

Marlins shut down Alfaro

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Marlins will continue their spring training schedule without their No. 1 catcher.

Jorge Alfaro has been shut down for a few days following the return of inflammation to his right knee. Alfaro originally injured the knee while chasing a foul popup in the preseason opener and re-aggravated the injury during Tuesday’s game while sliding into second base. Manager Don Mattingly doesn’t expect the issue to last more than a couple of days.

Alfaro hit .262 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 377 plate appearances for the Phillies last season.

In other baseball news:

— The Orioles have picked up outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from the Blue Jays for international signing bonus pool allocation. Smith hit .293 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 47 games with Toronto over the past two seasons.

— Yadier (YAH’-dee-her) Molina went 1 for 2 as the Cardinals’ designated hitter on Friday, the 36-year-old’s first game since left knee surgery in mid-December. Molina is likely to be behind the plate on Saturday, catching Adam Wainwright against Houston. The nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove is about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery.

PGA-PALMER INVITATIONAL

Fleetwood, Bradley share Palmer lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley are co-leaders at the midway point of the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66. Bradley shot a 68 and joined Fleetwood atop the leaderboard at minus-9.

Keith Mitchell is among six players in a third-place tie at 5 under. Mitchell earned his first career victory at the Honda Classic last weekend.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut after following Thursday’s 68 with a 78 that left him 2 over.

SOCCER-US WOMEN-EQUAL PAY

U.S. women’s soccer team sues for equal pay

UNDATED (AP) — Players for the U.S. women’s national soccer team have filed a federal class-action lawsuit seeking equal pay to their male counterparts.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. It alleges gender-based discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation. It comes just three months before the team will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup.

OBIT-DAN JENKINS

Sports writing great and author Dan Jenkins dies at 89

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sports writer and best-selling author Dan Jenkins has died at 89.

Jenkins began his career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated with his two loves, college football and golf. His best-sellers included “Semi-Tough,” ”Baja Oklahoma” and “Dead Solid Perfect.”

Jenkins became only the third golf writer to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, following Bernard Darwin and Herbert Warren Wind.