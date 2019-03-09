Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suarez, McDowell called to NASCAR hauler after fight

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were summoned to the NASCAR hauler after they were involved in a post-qualifying fight before practice Saturday for the Cup Series race at ISM Raceway.

Suarez was upset that McDowell impeded his fastest qualifying lap, stalking after him after both were eliminated in the first qualifying session Friday. Suarez then hopped a concrete barrier and got into a scuffle with McDowell, spinning and throwing him to the ground.

It took several crew members to separate the drivers.

Suarez and McDowell downplayed the morning meeting with NASCAR officials, saying they just wanted to ensure no retaliation would take place during Sunday’s race.

___

Full AP NASCAR coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NASCAR

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content