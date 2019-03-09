Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Shiffrin leads slalom, approaches record 15th win of season

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom in tough conditions on Saturday, positioning herself for what would be a record 15th victory of the season.

No skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Shiffrin has already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title, her sixth in the last seven years, and her third straight overall championship.

In dense snowfall, Shiffrin was 0.37 seconds faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. The rest of the field, led by Olympic champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, had more than a second to make up in the second leg.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women’s World Cup slalom since January 2017, was 1.33 seconds behind in fourth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content