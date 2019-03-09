Rangers end 6-game slide with 4-2 win over Devils

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov snapped a tie in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday night to stop a six-game slide.

Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist and Libor Hajek scored his first NHL goal for the Rangers, who hadn’t won since beating the Devils in their previous meeting on Feb. 23. Namestnikov also had two assists, and Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves.

Damon Severson, Blake Coleman scored first-period goals for New Jersey, which has lost six in a row. Cory Schneider made 37 saves.