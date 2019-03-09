Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Perry scores 14 to carry UAB past Old Dominion 64-50

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Perry posted 14 points and seven rebounds as UAB beat Old Dominion 64-50 on Saturday.

Lewis Sullivan had 12 points and eight rebounds for UAB (18-13, 10-8 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Tavin Lovan added 11 points. Jeremiah Bell had 10 points for the hosts.

Old Dominion scored 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ahmad Caver had 21 points for the Monarchs (23-8, 13-5). Xavier Green added 10 points.

The Blazers leveled the season series against the Monarchs with the win. Old Dominion defeated UAB 70-59 on Feb. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

