Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Northwestern’s Law carried off court with leg injury

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern guard Vic Law has been carried off the court after suffering an apparent leg injury against No. 11 Purdue.

Law collided with Purdue’s Carsen Edwards toward the top of the key near the Northwestern basket in the second half on Saturday.

Law appeared to be clutching his right leg and pounded the court in pain. He was tended to for several minutes before being carried off the court.

Law came in leading the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game. He missed the 2015-16 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content