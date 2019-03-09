No. 22 Drake women win another regular-season title

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 21 points and No. 22 Drake rolled by Bradley 95-63 on Saturday to wrap up its third consecutive outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

Up next is the conference tournament in Moline, Illinois, beginning Thursday. Drake and Bradley have first-round byes.

Bulldogs (25-5, 17-1) won their 10th straight game after shooting 58 percent, making 9 of 20 from the arc and 26 of 31 free throws. Drake outrebounded the Braves 47-26.

Sara Rhine added 12 points and nine rebounds and Maddy Dean also had 12 points.

Drake led by 13 after one quarter, 22 at halftime and 32 heading into the final period.

Shunseere Kent led Bradley (20-9, 10-8) with a career-high 25 points. Gabi Haack added 13 points. The Braves shot 31 percent and made only 5 of 24 3-point attempts.

Drake swept the season series, having won at Bradley 92-63 on Jan. 4.

Associated Press

