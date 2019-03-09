Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Miller leads George Mason over George Washington 81-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Miller had 17 points and nine rebounds and Justin Kier posted 13 points and nine assists as George Mason topped George Washington 81-65 on Saturday.

Otis Livingston II had 14 points for George Mason (17-14, 11-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Javon Greene added 13 points and six assists.

Justin Williams had 18 points for the Colonials (8-23, 4-14), who have now lost five straight games. Armel Potter added 14 points. Maceo Jack had 13 points.

DJ Williams, who led the Colonials in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Patriots improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. George Mason defeated George Washington 62-55 on Jan. 26.

