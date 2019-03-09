Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Martin scores 20 to lead Memphis over Tulsa 66-63

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin had 20 points as Memphis narrowly beat Tulsa 66-63 on Saturday night.

Tyler Harris had 16 points for Memphis (19-12, 11-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kyvon Davenport added three blocks. Antwann Jones had six rebounds for the home team.

Curran Scott had 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (18-13, 8-10). Lawson Korita added 12 points and six rebounds. Martins Igbanu had 10 rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated Memphis 95-79 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

10:23 pm
Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

10:07 pm
Andre leads N. Arizona past N. Colorado 89-78 in OT

Andre leads N. Arizona past N. Colorado 89-78 in OT

9:09 pm
Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0
Sports

Leerdam, Ruidiaz score early goals, Sounders beat Rapids,2-0

Andre leads N. Arizona past N. Colorado 89-78 in OT
Sports

Andre leads N. Arizona past N. Colorado 89-78 in OT

Scroll to top
Skip to content