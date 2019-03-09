Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mariners’ Seager to see hand specialist after rolling wrist

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game.

Seager was pulled Friday night after jamming his glove into the ground diving for a hard grounder by the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez. Seager removed his mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out a double. He left the game after one more batter.

Seager said postgame he was fine, and the Mariners the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner didn’t seek medical treatment Friday night. That changed Saturday, when Seager was sent for X-rays and had the hand heavily wrapped. The X-rays were negative.

It’s unclear if the injury will risk Seager’s status for Seattle’s season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners will fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

The 31-year-old Seager has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons.

