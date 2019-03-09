Louisiana-Lafayette beats Arkansas St. 90-87 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jakeenan Gant had 25 points and blocked the potential tying 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds to go as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated Arkansas State 90-87 in overtime on Saturday.

Gant only made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:03 to go and the Red Wolves grabbed two offensive rebounds on the final possession as they attempted to tie the game before Gant blocked the third attempted 3-pointer from Marquis Eaton.

P.J. Hardy had 17 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (19-12, 10-8 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Miller added 16 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Cedric Russell had 13 points for the visitors.

Ty Cockfield II had 35 points for the Red Wolves (13-18, 7-11). Eaton added 15 points. Christian Willis had 12 points.

Cockfield tied the game with a contested, deep 3-pointer from the left wing with 17.2 seconds in regulation, giving him 28 points in the second half. Cockfield also had a 3-point play in overtime that gave him 695 points on the season, tying the school record set by Adrian Banks in 2006-07.

The Ragin’ Cajuns leveled the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 94-83 on Jan. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com