Lopes scores 4 to lead Sapporo past S-Pulse in J-League

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes scored four goals to lead Consadole Sapporo to a 5-2 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League on Saturday.

Lopes scored on a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time at Sapporo Dome and added three more after the break as Consadole won its home opener for the first time since 2007.

Musashi Suzuki opened the scoring in the 19th minute with his second goal in as many games but Shimizu equalized late in the first half through Ko Matsubara.

Anderson gave the hosts a two-goal lead four minutes after the break, then scored two goals in a span of five minutes to seal the win.

In other matches, Shinzo Koroki scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute as Urawa Reds edged Yamaga Matsumoto 1-0, while newly-promoted Oita Trinita beat Jubila Iwata 2-1.

Nagoya Grampus stayed undefeated with a 3-2 win over Gamba Osaka.

